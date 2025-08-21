Wildfire smoke pushes air quality to moderate, Here’s how to stay safe

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) — Wildfires burning in the central mountains are impacting air quality in the region. Today, the air quality in most of southeastern Idaho is expected to be moderate, which may pose a risk for sensitive groups, including those with heart or respiratory conditions.

In Lemhi County, an air quality advisory has been issued. The air quality forecast is currently very unhealthy, and an open burn ban is in effect.

Even moderate air quality can be a problem, especially for people with heart or lung conditions like asthma or COPD.

As the smoke rolls in, doctors are urging people to take precautions. Dr. Harkness, Medical Director of Optum Idaho, recommends staying indoors as much as possible, as "the air tends to be cleaner inside" when outside conditions are smoky.

For those with asthma or allergies, he adds that it's crucial to stay on top of your medications.

If you have concerns about the smoky air and your health, contact your healthcare provider.