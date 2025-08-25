Trial of former IMPD officer accused of raping woman while on duty starts Monday

By Hernan Gutierrez

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The trial of a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer accused of raping a woman while on duty is scheduled to start on Monday.

Myron Howard faces felony rape, criminal confinement, and official misconduct charges. He was fired as an IMPD officer in March 2024.

According to investigators, it stems from Howard’s time as a probationary officer in Indianapolis.

On Jan. 6, 2024, Howard and other IMPD officers responded to a domestic violence call at a residence on North Olney Street. Just after midnight, Howard allegedly returned to the house of the original call.

According to investigators, he then raped the woman, who was the victim of domestic violence.

Howard was armed with a gun and was wearing his bodycam. However, court documents show the camera was turned off during the assault.

During the investigation, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Howard also admitted to having sex with multiple people while on duty as an officer in Yorktown and Anderson. That was before he started working in Indianapolis.

Howard is due in the Marion County Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

