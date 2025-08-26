14-year-old flute prodigy earns spot in Juilliard’s music program with help of community

By Anthony Johnson

BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) — At 14 years old, a flute prodigy from New Jersey has done more with her music career than many people get to do in their lifetime.

While it’s an example of her hard work and practice, it’s also an example of how people in the community can come together to help make a huge difference.

Chideha Osondu’s talent is undeniable, and the sound she creates is impeccable. It’s the beauty and essence of a virtuoso who is making her way to Juilliard through the school’s prestigious Music Advancement Program.

“They told me I won and I was in shock because I didn’t think there was a chance I would get that far,” Osondu said.

But on the day of audition, Osondu admits her nerves got the best of her.

“I was so scared,” she said. “I was even on the verge of crying, I was like, I don’t think this is for me.”

But it was for her, thanks to the love and support she received from her parents, along with the musical director and the head of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Bloomfield.

“We’re new to the parish. We opened just after COVID,” said Father Larry Fama of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. “They said, ‘we think our daughter has a talent. What can we do? How can she let that talent blossom?’ And the rest is history.”

The church opened its arms, allowing Osondu to grow. She plays during Mass, and has become a multi-talented musician.

“It took me three weeks to start to get any hearable tone on the flute,” Osondu said.

Along with the flute and piano, Osondu plays the trumpet and three varieties of the saxophone. She comes from a family of children that play instruments. Her mother says Osondu would not allow her siblings to beat her in anything.

“She’s the one that’s like, I will do more than my brothers are doing, so she plays all five instruments,” said Osondu’s mother, Chinwe Osondu

The church encouraged Osondu to seek scholarships for a higher cause in her music, and from their blessings, and her prayers, her talent has become a heavenly gift.

