16-year-old begins freshman year of college

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Instead of one teen starting off his junior year with his classmates, he has begun his freshman year of college.

Quinton Simpson of Clinton has started attending Hinds Community College at only 16 years old.

He graduated from Acellus Academy High school and is now majoring in electro-mechanical engineering. Simpson says this accomplishment was never his goal, but the opportunity just fell into his lap. Simpson says he worked hard to get his degree and made sure to stay focused.

“People are very proud of me for doing this. I do think it’s a big accomplishment because I graduated early. You can’t just go around and say I graduated early, that’s not something a lot of people do, and at 16. It feels amazing,” Simpson said.

“It’s amazing because I’m here every step of the way I know living with a teacher has its challenges, but he knows that I value education,” said Simpson’s mother, Tiana Rhodes, who has served in education for multiple years.

Simpson also received a music scholarship and now plays the tuba in their band. He says one day he hopes to transfer to Jackson State University.

