Bathroom vape detectors help cut down student vaping in schools

By Alex Orenczuk

PUNTA GORDA, Florida (WFTX) — Charlotte County school leaders say new vape sensors installed in middle and high school bathrooms are helping cut down on student vaping, showing a more than 26% drop in incidents over the past school year.

According to the district, there were more than 750 vaping incidents during the 2023–2024 school year. After sensors were installed in all secondary school bathrooms, the number fell to about 550 in 2024–2025.

“Our school board was getting a lot of reports that kids were not feeling safe coming into the bathrooms because kids were coming in and collectively vaping,” said Jack Ham, the district’s director of school support. “So how it works is if you’re in here in any capacity, the sensor will sense the vape molecule. There’s no alarm, it doesn’t, like, beep.”

Ham said the sensors send an alert directly to administrators, which also triggers a camera outside the bathroom to begin recording.

“As soon as the vape sensor goes off, school administration receives an alert. The camera activates outside the bathroom, and we can match the time with the student who leaves, then do a search with the SRO (School Resource Officer),” Ham said.

Discipline follows if a student is found with a device. The district uses a progressive model that includes online courses, a pledge signed by students and parents, and a 14-day suspension from extracurriculars for a first offense. Repeat offenses and vapes with THC carry stricter penalties, up to expulsion.

Ham said the district’s approach isn’t just about punishment.

“We want to hold kids accountable, but also pack those consequences with resources, whether it’s online courses or connecting families with Drug Free Charlotte County,” he said.

Part of that effort is expanding prevention. Ham said the district is piloting a fifth-grade program to reach students earlier.

“Now that we’ve seen vaping decline in secondary schools, we’re bringing curriculum into elementary, so kids are making better choices before they even start,” he said.

Administrators are also watching for new trends. Ham noted students are turning to nicotine pouches like Zyns, which are harder to detect.

“Vaping itself is kind of on the way out. Now it’s the nicotine pouches, Zyns and things like that, and they’re very easy to hide. We’re keeping our eyes out, because there’s always something new,” Ham said.

District leaders say they view the decrease in vaping incidents as a sign that the sensors and education programs are working, and hope the downward trend continues.

