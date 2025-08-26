Buhl man sentenced to 18-years in prison for possession of child pornography 

The following is a news release from the Idaho Attorney General's Office:

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced that Daniel Dekruyf, 58, was convicted of four counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child by Possession of Sexually Exploitative Material (Child Pornography). Dekruyf was sentenced on August 8, 2025, by District Judge William Hancock.



“This sentence removes another predator from our communities and sends a clear message that we will not waver in prosecuting those who exploit children,” said Attorney General Labrador. “Since rebuilding our ICAC Unit, we have eliminated the backlog of more than 1,300 tips and now respond within 24 hours. Idaho parents deserve to know we are working every day to protect their children online.”



In February 2024, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit received a CyberTip that an account, later identified as belonging to Dekruyf, had uploaded approximately four files identified as containing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Officers executed a search warrant for Dekruyf’s property and residence on August 15, 2024. Multiple electronic devices belonging to Dekruyf were seized. During subsequent examinations, forensic examiner Gregg Lockwood from the Office of the Attorney General located over 20,000 files and artifacts containing CSAM across multiple devices.



At sentencing, the State highlighted the quantity of CSAM on Dekruyf’s devices and the surrounding evidence that indicates that this was not a new occurrence despite Dekruyf’s lack of prior criminal history. Judge Hancock sentenced Dekruyf to a total of 18 years in prison with four years fixed and 14 years indeterminate. Dekruyf will be required to register as a sex offender pursuant to Idaho law.



The investigation was led by Investigator Sam Kuoha, an affiliate of the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit and a detective with the Rupert Police Department. Investigator Kuoha and the ICAC Unit were assisted by various agencies, including the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, the Rupert Police Department, the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Jerome Police Department, and the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General James Haws.