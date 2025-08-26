Man arrested for shooting at car during road rage incident, injuring pregnant teenager

By Metia Carroll

PONCHATOULA, Louisiana (WDSU) — A Tickfaw man has been arrested after shooting at a car during a road rage incident, critically injuring a pregnant teen girl.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Barry West, 54, of Tickfaw on four counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of illegal use of a weapon and obstruction of justice.

According to deputies, on Sunday, around 9 a.m., the 17-year-old girl was in a Ford Expedition with two other people traveling on North Hoover Road in the Ponchatoula area.

They encountered West, who was driving a silver Dodge truck in the same direction.

After an investigation, deputies determined the two cars were tailgating and brake-checking each other.

West shot one round into the Expedition traveling in front of him, where the teen girl was seated in the front passenger seat.

The driver realized the victim was shot in the head, called 911 and drove the victim to the hospital.

According to deputies, West believed the occupants of the car in front of him shot at him first, but evidence confirmed no other shots were fired in the incident and no weapon was found in the car the victim was traveling in.

According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the victim remains hospitalized in critical condition. The baby was delivered via C-section and is doing well in the NICU.

Deputies say charges will be upgraded if and when the victim’s condition worsens.

