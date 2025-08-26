Man charged with breaking into mobile cannabis dispensary

By Anvar Ruziev

FORT MYERS BEACH, Florida (WFTX) — A Fort Myers man was arrested Sunday morning after deputies say he broke into a mobile cannabis van on Fort Myers Beach and stole more than $7,000 worth of edibles, mushrooms and vapes.

Zachary Jolly was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and grand theft after deputies found him with stolen merchandise from “Queen of Weed,” a mobile cannabis dispensary.

The owners of the mobile dispensary were alerted to the break-in through surveillance footage, which showed a man breaking out a window and climbing inside the van, deputies say. The footage captured the suspect stuffing a garbage can full of cannabis products.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene and canvassed the area. They say they learned the suspect was staying as a guest at a nearby hotel.

When deputies searched Jolly’s hotel room, they found him along with the stolen cannabis products, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jolly was taken into custody and booked into the Lee County Jail on the theft and burglary charges.

