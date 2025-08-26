Priest arrested for trying to arrange sex with child

By MacLeod Hageman

Click here for updates on this story

MADISON, Wisconsin (WGBA) — UPDATE: The Diocese of Madison has released a statement on the arrest of a priest who allegedly tried to engage in sexual activity with a child in Waupaca County.

The diocese says 37-year-old Andrew J. Showers will be completely restricted from all exercise of public ministry while the investigation is ongoing.

“Diocesan representatives have communicated with law enforcement and are working in full cooperation with authorities in both Dane and Waupaca Counties,” the statement reads. “There have been no previous allegations of misconduct connected to Fr. Showers.”

Since being ordained in 2017, Showers has served in assignments in Green Lake, Clinton, Waunakee and Wisconsin Dells, according to the diocese.

Sunday night after 7:30 p.m., Showers was taken into custody and taken to the Waupaca County Jail and booked on charges of child enticement, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child.

The Waupaca County District Attorney’s office will likely make a charging decision.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A 37-year-old Madison priest was arrested in Waupaca County for trying to engage in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl in the City of Clintonville.

Police say they were notified about 37-year-old Andrew J. Showers trying to make arrangements to travel to the City of Clintonville to meet the girl.

Sunday night after 7:30, Showers was taken into custody and taken to the Waupaca County Jail and booked on charges of child enticement, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child.

The Waupaca County District Attorney’s office will likely make a charging decision.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.