Car smashes in Portage school bus

By Zac Harmon

PORTAGE, Michigan (WXMI) — It was a rough start to the school day in Portage on Wednesday after a car smashed into the back of a school bus.

It happened on Centre Avenue near Newells Lane. The Portage Department of Public Safety posted a photo of the crash on social media.

The crash happened at 8:03 a.m. when the car drove into the back of the bus, which was stopped. Both vehicles were headed east on Centre Avenue and while police did not say the sunrise played a factor, drivers in West Michigan know it can be tough to see driving that direction in the morning.

Police said six students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but none were injured.

The 53-year-old man behind the wheel of the car had just minor injuries.

The crash scene is expected to be cleaned up before 10 a.m.

Police continue to investigate what led up to it.

