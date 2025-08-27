Indianapolis Zoo chimpanzee, named Winston, dies at 38

By Parker Carlson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo says that one of their chimpanzees unexpectedly died Monday afternoon.

The announcement, made Tuesday, says that Winston the chimpanzee died at the age of 38. Chimpanzees in captivity typically live longer than their wild counterparts: between 30 and 60 years.

“Based on the initial findings, our veterinary team is confident that he passed away from complications due to heart disease,” the Indianapolis Zoo said in the announcement.

“Winston had many strong relationships in his chimpanzee community and a rich social life. It was a privilege to have him here at our Zoo. He will be deeply missed by the primate team,” the zoo said.

