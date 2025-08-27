‘It’s heartbreaking’: Family of DUI crash victim still waiting for justice after another court delay

By Annette Gutierrez

DADE CITY, Florida (WFTS) — The court hearing of a man who was killed in a DUI crash last year, has been been pushed back once again.

Anthony Pivacek was 26 years old when troopers said a drunk driver hit and killed him last summer.

And his family has been fighting for justice ever since.

They reached out to Tampa Bay 28 to share his story earlier this month, and today we’re following through on making their voices heard.

“It’s heart breaking,” said Yolanda Bumpus, Anthony’s mom.

“I’m frustrated,” said James Pivacek, Anthony’s dad.

Pain and frustration linger for Anthony Pivacek’s family, who is still seeking closure.

“I’ll never get the last hug from my child,” said Bumpus while choking back tears.

Last year in July, Anthony, died in a DUI crash off State Road 56 in Pasco County.

Kevin Marshall is accused of driving drunk and killing Anthony.

“We just want the process to be done and over with for my son because he is the one who had suffered and it’s not fair to see Mr. Marshall free,” said Bumpus.

Last week, Anthony’s family reached out to Tampa Bay 28 to share his story and put a name to the “unknown” victim.

At the time of the crash, Florida Highway Patrol reported a truck had flipped, caught fire, and left behind a burnt, unidentified body.

After an autopsy revealed his identity, his family has worked to keep his name alive.

“I feel like he inspired many people, ,just because like he was always there,” said Kaleb Scaggs, Anthony’s cousin. “He always showed up.”

Tuesday, reporter Annette Gutierrez was with them in court as they hoped for closure. But that didn’t come.

“We understand he’s fighting for his life, but like I said, he’s going home after the sentence and, Anthony’s not coming home,” said James Pivacek. “We don’t have any ill will towards him, but we don’t have a lot for him either.”

With it being over a year of court hearings, the judge set a deadline for February to have a plea or there will be a jury trial.

The max penalty is 15 years in prison.

“We’re not interested in going to trial and litigating this and putting the family through this,” said Justin Petredis, Marshall’s defense attorney.

Petredis said he is hopeful a plea deal will happen soon.

“He will do years in prison, regardless of how we in this case,” said Petredis.

Marshall has apologized, and Petredis said he is ready to accept the consequences.

Petredis said Marshall has even stopped drinking all together and avoids driving.

“He made the mistake, he drove drunk, and he knows his actions took the life of Mr. Pivacek and there is nothing you can do,” said Petredis. “It’s a daily or weekly basis he wakes up and remembers what he did and wishes he could do anything to take that back, and that’s why he’s making serious offers to try to resolve this case.”

If a plea deal isn’t reached by Feb. 5, the judge said a jury trial will begin on Feb. 9.

