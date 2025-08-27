Rancho Cordova brightens up streets with asphalt art

By Leticia Ordaz

RANCHO CORDOVA (KCRA) — Rancho Cordova is highlighting its Art in Public Places program with the installation of the Lincoln Village Asphalt Art Project.

The project started in May when artists and volunteers came together to add colorful paint directly to streets, sidewalks, and crosswalks. Designed by local artists, the project has been making a big splash along Lincoln Village Drive.

City officials said the art is bringing neighbors together and allowing them to connect with each other in meaningful ways.

Now, the city of Rancho Cordova is looking for community feedback on this art initiative. If the project is a success, officials will consider expanding the asphalt art to more neighborhoods.

Residents interested in having asphalt art on their streets are encouraged to reach out to the city of Rancho Cordova. Rancho Cordova city officials said the street murals are expected to last between one and five years, depending on the weather and street wear.

