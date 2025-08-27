‘You look at life differently with him in your life’: Family celebrates unique achievement of son with Down syndrome

By Simone Garber

MALCOM, Iowa (KCCI) — Harrison Dayton loves his food and toys, but his parents remember his time in the NICU all too well.

“We would shake him and be like, ‘Come on, take a breath’ — just hearing his crying and not being able to hold him the first day,” said Wendy Dayton, Harrison’s mom.

The 2-and-a-half-year-old was born at 33 weeks and weighed just over three pounds at birth. He was diagnosed with trisomy 21, also known as Down syndrome, something that was uncharted territory for his family.

“To be honest, I was devastated,” said Wendy, reflecting on the diagnosis. “I didn’t know what our lives were going to look like.”

The Daytons are no strangers to hospital visits. On Mother’s Day of 2024, Harrison suffered a medical setback that left him intubated for 13 days.

“I felt hopeless,” said Wendy. “The next morning, I had a conversation with his doctor and asked, ‘Am I going to lose my son?'”

But things took a turn for the better this past fall, when Harrison took his first steps. In April, he could be seen practicing walking with a physical therapist.

The Daytons are embracing new adventures as they prepare to travel to New York City next week for the National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Presentation, where Harrison’s photo will be displayed on a jumbotron.

Wendy says it’s important that Harrison be featured on screen because “there isn’t a lot of representation of children with Down syndrome.”

“It’s such a hard journey for him, [and] now he’s there,” said Wendy. “He’s happy, and he looks great and healthy, and it’s just truly amazing.”

Despite their challenges, this family is navigating parenthood the best way they know how — by learning from their kids every day.

“He’s a normal kid,” said Jake Dayton, Harrison’s dad. “We’re raising him the same way we raised any child.”

“He’s made us more empathetic and more patient,” Wendy added. “You look at life differently with him in your life.”

