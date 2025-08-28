Moscow Murders: Families in court today to block release of graphic images of thier loved ones

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — Families of two victims in the Moscow student murders are fighting to prevent the release of graphic images from the crime scene. The two families are appearing in court today to ask a Latah County judge to permanently block the release of certain images from the crime scene, according to Fox News.

The mother of Madison Mogen has filed a legal motion to block the release of police body camera footage and other images that would show her daughter's body and personal belongings. The family of Ethan Chapin has filed a declaration in support of Mogen's mother.

The move comes after Moscow Police released some documents, photos, and body camera footage from the aftermath of the attack earlier this month. However, all images of the victims' bedrooms were blacked out.







