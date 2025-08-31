Skip to Content
News

Public invited to candlelight vigil for overdose awareness

August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day
Tom Varco / CC BY-SA 3.0 / CC BY 2.0
August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day
By
today at 4:22 PM
Published 4:39 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Sunday, August 31, is International Overdose Awareness Day, and there will be a community candlelight vigil in Idaho Falls to recognize it.

The vigil will be presided by Brick House Recovery, whose founder, Jason Coombs, says overdose continues to affect families throughout the country.

The event is meant to remember those who were lost to drug overdose, support families who have been affected, and help the public know what resources are available to prevent and recover from overdose.

People are invited to gather at the Greenbelt Stage Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. Candles will be provided.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content