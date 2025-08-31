Public invited to candlelight vigil for overdose awareness

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Sunday, August 31, is International Overdose Awareness Day, and there will be a community candlelight vigil in Idaho Falls to recognize it.

The vigil will be presided by Brick House Recovery, whose founder, Jason Coombs, says overdose continues to affect families throughout the country.

The event is meant to remember those who were lost to drug overdose, support families who have been affected, and help the public know what resources are available to prevent and recover from overdose.

People are invited to gather at the Greenbelt Stage Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. Candles will be provided.