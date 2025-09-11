The Wild West in Action: Mounted Shooting gallops into Rigby Saturday

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Gem State Showdown, a thrilling display of cowboy mounted shooting, is galloping into Rigby, Idaho, this Saturday, September 13. Hosted by the Gem State Gunslingers Mounted Shooting Club, this event brings the "Wild West in action" to life at the Wind River Arena.

Mounted shooting is one of the "coolest, fastest-growing sports in the nation," says Troy Killpack of the Gem State Gunslingers. "I’m telling you, this group of cowboys and cowgirls—if we’d been alive 100 years ago, the O.K. Corral wouldn’t even be in the history books.”

The sport requires riders to race against a clock, weaving through a barrel course, and shooting targets with black powder revolvers while on horseback. The rules are simple: Hit all ten balloons with two single-action pistols, and the fastest clean run wins.

The show is led by Haley Walker, a level four mountain shooter and president of the Gem State Gunslingers. She promises an "action-packed all day" event that’s perfect for the whole family. The showdown kicks off at 11 AM at the Wind River Arena, 70 N 4600 E, Rigby, ID 83442.