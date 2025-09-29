‘Our hearts are heavy’: LDS church leader offers comfort after prophet’s death and targeted attack

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) — In a time of profound grief for members of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Dallin H. Oaks, President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, has released a statement addressing two major events: the passing of the church's global leader, President Russell M. Nelson, and the deadly attack at a Michigan chapel.

His statement expresses profound sorrow in the wake of this weekend's events and offers a message of comfort to the worldwide membership. Local News 8 has included Oak's full statement below.

“Our hearts are heavy with sorrow. Millions of us are mourning the passing of our beloved Prophet and President, Russell M. Nelson. He was a dear friend and a cherished leader. His timeless teachings continue to guide us and help us find comfort amid suffering, especially in the wake of the recent violence aimed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Michigan this past Sunday.

“The awful tragedy that took place in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on September 28, reminds us of our sacred responsibilities as followers of Jesus Christ. We mourn with our members who have lost loved ones, and we join in prayer for comfort with others around the world who are suffering from similar tragedies. We all seek answers and understanding in the wake of trauma, shock, and grief. We are grateful to all who are reaching out with service, prayers, and words of support during this difficult time.

“May we all remember the truth that each of us is a beloved child of God. Our Savior Jesus Christ, through His infinite Atonement, overcame death and gives us the joyful assurance that each of us will be gloriously resurrected. On behalf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I extend this expression to the family and friends of those affected by this recent tragedy and all others who may be experiencing loss and heartache at this time.” — President Dallin H. Oaks, President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints