“Targeted attack” on Michigan LDS Church leaves four dead, explosive devices found at the scene

MICHIGAN (KIFI) — In the aftermath of Sunday's deadly attack on a Michigan branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, police have now confirmed that all individuals believed to have been inside the burning structure have now been accounted for.

The deadly attack on the house of worship left four people dead, not including the shooter, and 8 people injured. The two initial fatalities were victims of gunshot wounds. The final two bodies were recovered later from the severely damaged church after fire crews extinguished the massive blaze that had engulfed the building.

Officials are still in the process of clearing the building, which is considered a total loss.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told members of the press her “heart is breaking by another mass shooting in a place that is supposed to be defined by togetherness.”

“We’ve seen gun violence in our schools, stores, parades, festivals, and our houses of worship. These are places that we go to feel connected, to feel safe, to be together,” Whitmer said Monday morning during a press conference.

The Democratic Governor said she had been in contact with President Donald Trump and has ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims.

The gunman was killed within minutes in a police shootout. Investigators identified him as Thomas Jacob Sanford, who served with the Marines and was an Iraq War veteran. His family is reportedly cooperating as the FBI investigates the attack as an act of targeted violence, though they have not yet released any specific details on why the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was targeted.

Investigators have found improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the scene of the attack, according to James Deir, acting special agent in charge with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in Michigan.

Local Officials React

In the wake of the tragic act of violence, Idaho Governor Brad Little released a heartfelt statement in support of the local and national Latter-day Saint community.

"Our hearts are heavy to learn of the attack on an LDS church in Michigan. Such violence against any house of worship is intolerable. I stand with the Latter-day Saint community and all who are grieving. Idaho will continue to protect the right to worship in safety and ensure security and justice," the Governor stated on Facebook.

ORIGINAL:

MICHIGAN (KIFI) — Authorities in Michigan are preparing to hold another media briefing at 10:30 a.m. MT this morning, where the Police are expected to deliver the latest details on the deadly attack at a branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Last night, police confirmed the death toll from the attack had risen to four. During a press conference, Police Chief William Renye announced that investigators have discovered two additional bodies in the burned-out remains of the church building in Grand Blanc Township, bringing the confirmed number of fatalities (not including the shooter) to four.

Police are working to identify each victim "as quickly and accurately as possible." Due to the extensive damage, the church building is considered a total loss, and the search for more victims is ongoing. Officials currently do not have a confirmed number of people unaccounted for, but believe they may find additional victims as they continue to search the rubble.

The FBI has taken the lead in the investigation, treating the incident as an act of targeted violence. The deadly attack began when police say the gunman rammed a vehicle into the church, opened fire on the congregation, and then set the building ablaze during a Sunday service. The 40-year-old gunman, identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford of Burton, Michigan, was killed by responding police officers.

