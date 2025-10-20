Increased ICE raids raises concerns in Eastern Idaho following federal raid in Wilder

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A federal immigration raid at an Idaho horse track over the weekend led to the detention of dozens of individuals by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), raising a torrent of online speculation regarding legal and civil rights concerns.

The raid took place while a public horse racing event was in progress, with a large crowd in attendance, according to a report by KIVI. Eyewitnesses reported a significant law enforcement presence, noting that several officers were wearing masks, stating that ICE detained at least 50 more individuals than the FBI during the operation.

Four people were arrested and charged with federal complaints.

This incident comes amid a reported nationwide shift in enforcement strategy. According to The Guardian, ICE is increasingly targeting any unauthorized immigrants nationwide, including those with no criminal records.

While there have not yet been any known ICE raids in the Eastern Idaho area, immigration enforcement has been emphasized by Governor Brad Little, within his statewide initiative "Operation No Return".

"Under Operation No Return, the Idaho State Police (ISP) is taking dangerous illegal alien criminals out of county jails after the completion of their sentences instead of being released back into Idaho communities. The transports are the first step necessary to remove them from the State of Idaho," said a press release sent out by Governor Little.

