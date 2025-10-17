“Operation No Return”: Dozens of convicted undocumented aliens removed from Idaho jails under new initiative

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Governor Brad Little today announced a new state-funded initiative, "Operation No Return," designed to ensure undocumented individuals convicted of crimes in Idaho are transferred directly to federal immigration custody for deportation immediately upon completing their sentences.

Courtesy: Governor Brad Little's Office

The program, funded through the Governor's Office Emergency Funds, has already led to the removal of dozens of individuals to date. According to the Governor's Office, these individuals, all determined to be in the United States illegally, will be deported to their country of origin rather than being released back into Idaho communities after serving their time.

ISP Role and Federal Partnership

Under Operation No Return, the Idaho State Police (ISP) is responsible for transporting these individuals from county jails to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) holding facilities.

ISP Colonel Bill Gardner confirmed the agency is executing the transports as part of a state agreement with ICE under the 287(g) program, which began in June 2025. This program allows state law enforcement to perform certain federal immigration functions.

"The Idaho State Police is working hand in hand with our federal partners and Ice to remove criminal, illegal aliens from the streets of Idaho," said ISP Colonel Bill Gardner. "These criminal aliens have committed heinous crimes in our state... The Idaho State Police takes great pride in protecting the citizens of Idaho and protecting our communities."

"Making America and Idaho safe"

Governor Little presented the initiative as a commitment to public safety and aligning with the Trump Administration's goals/national policy.

"Operation No Return is all about supporting President Donald Trump's focus on making America and Idaho safe," said Governor Little. "I want to thank our brave ISP troopers and their leader, Colonel Bill Gardner, for supporting Operation No Return so enthusiastically. Together, we are showing Idaho is committed to the rule of law and to protecting the families that call Idaho home."