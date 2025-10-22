Only One Idaho Falls City Council Candidate Attends Stand Up for Idaho Public Forum

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — In a public forum hosted by Stand Up for Idaho, six city council candidates were invited to engage with residents, but only one showed up: Jared Dominick.

The event, aimed to provide a platform for candidates to address community concerns. However, low turnout left many questions unanswered.

Doug Toomer of Stand Up for Idaho addressed feedback from a mayoral forum held a few weeks prior, where some candidates felt the crowd was one-sided.

Toomer shared a message from candidate Brandon Lee, who declined to attend.

"He said he wasn't going to be able to come, and we asked him why," Toomer explained. "He stated: 'I attended the mayoral forum and just felt that that type of environment was not what a local, nonpartisan event should be like."

The sole attendee, Jared Dominick, spoke candidly about Idaho Falls' development trends.

"I'm just talking city only," Dominick said. "You know what's going on outside the city is different, but it is not an explosive population growth in Idaho Falls. But what is really growing is the explosion of apartment buildings."

He attributed the surge to the city's comprehensive plan, known as "Imagine IF," which is being implemented by the current city council and mayor.

Following the forum, Toomer expressed frustration with the candidates' absence.

"I was disappointed that the candidates didn't show up to take answers from the public," he told Local news 8.