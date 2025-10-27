Seniors steal the show in Idaho Falls Talent Show





On Friday, some of the older folks in Idaho Falls got to show off their special talents.

It was the second annual Senior Talent Show at the Fairwinds Assisted Living Center.

Seniors were given the opportunity to share their different passions and talents.

For Bill Isle, that’s woodworking.

“So it takes quite a while to find all your woods and and everything and coordinate the colors. But it’s a fun, fun hobby, and I’ve really enjoyed it over the years.”

The talent ranged from music to drawing.

“I started drawing at a young age so that I could hold a pencil,” Delene Swenson said. “Then I took some, but I just drew all the time. Then I took college courses, watercolor and oil painting. It’s just something i love to do,” Swenson said.

This year’s winner was Len Apostolo, a lifetime pianist.

“I love the feeling that I get and that other people can enjoy by virtue of the variety that I play,” Len said

Len does it with two missing fingers.

This year’s sponsors were Heritage Home Health and Synergy Homecare, who collaborated to make the event possible.

“It’s not every day that these guys get to show what things that they used to love doing what they do now.

Whether it’s their music or their artwork, these artists are worth celebrating.



