Sheriff’s Office warn of jury duty scam surge in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is issuing an urgent warning following a significant uptick in jury duty scams hitting the area. In the last day alone, BCSO deputies have received multiple reports concerning this scam, though thankfully, no one has yet reported falling victim.

How the Scam Works

This aggressive scam involves callers tricking recipients into believing they have missed jury duty or a court date and must pay a fee immediately to avoid arrest. Victims are then coerced into paying over the phone via credit card, or through non-traditional methods like money cards purchased at retail stores, cryptocurrency, or money transfer apps/QR codes. Scammers send seemingly legitimate documents via text message, often labeled with official-sounding names like "United States Courts" or "Office of the Attorney General."

In the most recent string of scams, there are several details BCSO says the public should be aware of:

In recent reports, the fraudster has impersonated Law Enforcement or Federal Court Personnel, even referencing the United States Courthouse in Helena, MT.

A new element involves demanding victims deposit cash, cryptocurrency, or "US Digital Currency" into a supposed "Secure Federal Terminal System" or "FDIC Trust Account" to prevent arrest. No court system processes payments this way.

The fake documents contain lengthy, complicated language, official-looking logos, seals, and signatures. However, they lack any actual victim or court hearing information, and the referenced government entities are typically not linked on real court paperwork.

"Immediately be Suspicious"

BCSO emphatically reminds the public that Deputies, police officers, or any court or federal office will never initiate a phone call demanding payment via credit card, cryptocurrency, or money cards to satisfy a warrant, fine, or jury duty issue. Official transactions related to court matters are handled directly through court offices, usually requiring in-person contact at the courthouse.

"If you receive a suspicious call claiming you have missed a court hearing or have a fine related to something you are not already aware of, immediately be suspicious of the source of the call," states SGT. Bryan Lovell in a news release. "Be especially suspicious if you are instructed to pay a fine or penalty using cryptocurrency, digital cash apps, or money cards."

BCSO also reminds area residents to remain cautious and never share their personal financial information over the phone to unknown or unverified sources. If you are unsure the person contacting you is a legitimate county official, you can always contact your local public safety dispatch or court offices to verify.

If you have fallen victim to this type of scam and suffered a financial loss, report the incident immediately to your local Law Enforcement and to the federal Internet Crime Complaint Center website. To find more information about this and other scams, click HERE.