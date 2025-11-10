Carrie Scheid posthumously named 2025 Cecil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Falls community leader Carrie Scheid, who passed away late last month, is set to be posthumously honored with the 2025 Cecil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year Award, one of the state's highest distinctions for civic and philanthropic service. The Idaho Community Foundation is bestowing the honor in recognition of Scheid’s contributions and unwavering commitment to the Idaho Falls region and beyond.

The award, named in honor of Idaho's late Governor Cecil D. Andrus, honors Idahoans whose extraordinary volunteer service has strengthened communities, elevated the work of nonprofits, and inspired others to give back.

Carrie Scheid's volunteer work spanned over thirty years, leaving an immense legacy across the Idaho Falls community. Scheid notably played a key role in the restoration of the Colonial Theater and the development of the Willards Arts Center. Beyond the Arts, Scheid also helped launch Idaho Gives, one of the state's most successful nonprofit fundraising initiatives, co-founded the Snake River Animal Shelter, and served on several nonprofit boards throughout the region.

Through her many years of service in the Idaho Falls area and beyond, the Idaho Community Foundation says Carrie’s leadership epitomized the spirit of the award.

“Carrie embodied the spirit of volunteerism that Governor Andrus championed—quiet, consistent, and profoundly effective,” said Steve Burns, President and CEO of The Idaho Community Foundation. “She didn’t just give her time; she gave her vision. Idaho is better because Carrie believed in the power of community.”

Carrie passed away on October 21, 2025, following a courageous battle with cancer. Her husband, Jerry Scheid, and her step-daughter will accept the award on her behalf during the Gem Ball featuring the Idaho Philanthropy Hall of Fame on November 20 at the Boise Centre East.