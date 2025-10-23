Idaho Falls community leader Carrie Getty Scheid passes away

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls community is mourning the passing of longtime civic leader Carrie Getty Scheid, who died Tuesday after a battle with cancer. Scheid, widely known for dedicating over three decades to the region, leaves behind an immense legacy across the arts, philanthropy, and animal welfare. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Scheid.

Earlier this year, Scheid was honored with a Mayor's Choice Award, recognizing her exceptional contributions to the city of Idaho Falls.

"For more than 30 years, Carrie has helped shape Idaho Falls into the vibrant, compassionate, and creative community we know and love today," said Mayor Casper. "From the arts and animal welfare to civic engagement and philanthropy, her impact is immeasurable. It’s a true privilege to celebrate her legacy."

As the former executive director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council, Scheid was a driving force behind the revitalization of downtown Idaho Falls. Scheid played a key role in the $4.5 million restoration of the Colonial Theater and was instrumental in developing the Willard Arts Center.

Beyond her contributions to the Arts, Scheid also helped launch Idaho Gives, one of the state's most successful nonprofit fundraising initiatives, co-founded the Snake River Animal Shelter, and served on several nonprofit boards throughout the region.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.