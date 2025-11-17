Grand Jury indicts man with Idaho Falls murder, four others charged with conspiracy

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A Bonneville County Grand Jury has returned indictments in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred earlier this year north of Idaho Falls last June.

On Monday, an indictment was unsealed charging Eric Christopher Alvarado, 35, with one count of first-degree murder. Alvarado was served with an arrest warrant in Nebraska, where he is currently incarcerated.

Four other individuals were also indicted by a Grand Jury for accessory, withholding knowledge and conspiracy.

They include:

Brittnie Lynn Schennum, 33, of Idaho Falls

Megan Lynne Paz Warrick, 35, of Idaho Falls

Jonathan Terry Warrick, 31, of Idaho Falls

Jarrod Thomas Sisneros, 30, of North Fork, Idaho

Court records show they were indicted by a Grand Jury last week.

The Bonneville County Sheriff deputies were called to West Snake River Boat Ramp at 9924 North River Road on the morning of June 23, 2025. They found 34-year-old Daniel Leary was shot near the boat ramp. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Arraignment hearings have been scheduled for November 24th. The evidence presented to the Grand Jury is still sealed.