Sage Raceway owner charged with felony sexual battery of a child

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Owner of Sage Raceway, Rubin Burkett, was arrested last week after a 17-year-old reported to police that he was sexually assaulted while driving a tractor mower doing yard work on the raceway.

According to court documents, the victim told officers that he had been sexually assaulted and harassed by 54-year-old Burkett between June and July.

During an interview with detectives, Burkett repeatedly made several sexual remarks to the victim.

The victim said he had tried to get away from Burkett, but was unable to.

According to court records, Burkett began touching the teen's face and hair.

Then, Burkett began to sexually assault the victim.

On Oct. 14, Burkett's attorney stated that he is invoking his 5th amendment right, and will cooperate with court proceedings.

Burkett was released after posting a $50,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 23. If convicted, he could face life in prison.