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Bingham County shooting: 56-year-old man dead, woman shot in face during domestic dispute

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today at 3:14 PM
Published 3:13 PM

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — A Shelley man is dead, and a woman remains in critical condition with an apparent gunshot wound to the face after an early morning shooting that police are describing as an isolated domestic incident.

In a press release, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident began at approximately 1:45 AM on March 30, when a woman called 911 from a home on 1060 N 1000 E to report that she had been injured and her domestic partner was dead on the floor.

Deputies arrived at the home to find the woman, who had an apparent gunshot injury to her face, and called paramedics to the scene. Shelley Fire/EMS provided emergency treatment on-site before rushing her by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Detectives from the Bingham County Joint Investigations Division were called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. While the male victim was turned over to the Bingham County Coroner’s Office, the press release states BCSO is yielding to the coroner’s discretion regarding the release of his identity. The identity of the hospitalized woman is also being withheld as the active investigation continues.

" Our condolences go out to all involved and their respective families," wrote BCSO in the release.

Police say preliminary evidence indicates this was an isolated domestic incident and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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