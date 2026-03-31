Attorneys for accused Charlie Kirk assassin file to delay key hearing following inconclusive ballistics report

PROVO, Utah (KIFI) — Attorneys for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, filed a motion Friday to postpone a key preliminary hearing scheduled for May. The defense argues they need more time to review evidence, specifically a federal bullet analysis that failed to link the bullet that killed Kirk to the weapon found near the scene.

The motion, filed March 27, contained a summary report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) saying they couldn't conclusively connect a bullet fragment recovered during an autopsy to the rifle found near the scene, according to reports by CBS.

His lawyers argue that the analysis could contribute to Robinson's defense.

"The defense may very well decide to offer the testimony of the ATF firearm analyst as exculpatory evidence," the motion states. "It is necessary for the defense and its firearm expert to review the ATF case file and protocols… which have not yet been provided."

The motion states that the FBI is running additional tests. Robinson's attorneys argue that to continue the preliminary hearing scheduled for May would violate Robinson's rights under Utah Rule of Criminal Procedure 7B(a) and the U.S. Constitution.

"Mr. Robinson has the right at a preliminary hearing to present evidence, to call his own witnesses, and to have a meaningful opportunity to cross-examine the state’s witnesses through the effective assistance of counsel," states the motion.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder in the September shooting of the conservative activist on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem.

While prosecutors have stated they intend to seek the death penalty, Robinson's defense has not yet entered a plea. He is still currently scheduled for a court appearance on April 17.