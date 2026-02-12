Wild Mule Deer removal turns into major donation for local food banks

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Local food banks are receiving a significant protein boost thanks to a joint effort between Idaho Fish and Game and the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to protect Idaho's elk population.

The donation is the result of a proactive wildlife management operation in Game Management Unit 60A, where officials recently removed 82 wild mule deer from a high-fenced captive elk facility to mitigate the risk of Chronic Wasting Disease.

The move comes after local hunters reported wild mule deer slipping through gaps in the facility’s fencing. While the facility is subject to the ISDA’s strict 100% CWD testing requirements, wild deer cannot legally be kept in captivity, and there is currently no reliable way to test live animals for the disease.

After evaluating several options, including attempting to haze the deer out of the enclosure, IDFG determined that lethal removal was the only responsible way to ensure the health of the facility's elk population.

Around half of the 82 deer were harvested by public hunters, who kept the meat for personal use. The remaining deer are being professionally processed, paid for by the IDFG and ISDA, and donated to local food banks.

For more information about CWD and Fish and Game’s management efforts, click HERE.