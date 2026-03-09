The Idaho Challenged Athletes Foundation hosts a curling and biathlon clinic

Originally Published: 4:11 PM, Mar 08, 2026

By Steve Dent:

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — The Idaho Challenged Athletes Foundation hosted its three-day winter sports weekend in Boise, where adaptive athletes had the chance to compete in sled hockey at Ice World, skiing at Bogus Basin, and a pair of activities at the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse.

Idaho News 6 has been to the clinics for downhill and cross country skiing, as well as sled hockey so we went to check out the adaptive athletes trying out the biathlon.

"I have fibular hemimelia... it is where one of my cells copied wrong and all the other cells copied off that one, making my leg gone."" said Jackson Lang.

Lang participated in all three days, and Jackson praised Idaho CAF for bringing all the adaptive athletes together and making it easy for them to connect to each other and mentors.

"Thank you for all the fun stuff and helping me meet people like me," said Lang. "My favorite is the skiing because I’ve always loved skiing."

Ty Wiberg competes on the Para Nordic and biathlon development teams. Wiberg just missed making the Paralympics this year, so he traveled from Montana to mentor the next generation of adaptive athletes.

"Helping coach any aspect is really rewarding in the sense that you get to start with somebody who may have never done the sport," said Wiberg. "They have never tried it at all, and in a short couple of hours, you get to watch somebody excel at it."

You could see the improvement on both ends with curling and the biathlon. This event happened inside the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse, and they also had a huge television in the gym that was showing the Paralympic Winter Games in Italy.

"They can watch it, and they can really see the athletes that are performing at the top of the top," said Wiberg. "In case that is something they ever want to try to make, and they know that it is possible too."

The winter sports weekend also included a grant on Thursday night, with 13-year-old Hailey Lopez of Twin Falls, who has cerebral palsy, receiving $2,000 for skiing equipment.