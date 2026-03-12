Skip to Content
High Winds close I-15 and topple trees/power lines in Idaho Falls

Philip Moon
By
Updated
today at 2:13 PM
Published 1:49 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Damaging winds gusting between 30 and 40 MPH are wreaking havoc across Eastern Idaho today. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the region until 9:00 PM tonight, as reports of downed trees and utility poles, and structural damage continue.

Idaho Falls Impact

In Bonneville County, crews with Idaho Falls Power are on the scene of downed trees and a power pole near Tautphas Park, which has wiped out power to a nearby neighborhood and the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena. The utility provider says it could still be several hours until power is restored.

Rogers Street off S Boulevard into Tautphaus Park is currently closed due to downed power lines and a tree.

In the surrounding region, several Local News 8 viewers have reported downed trees and power poles as the winds continue to sweep across the area.

Up to 60 MPH gusts have stripped paneling from the facade of the Tru by Hilton hotel on Lindsay Blvd.

Major Travel Alert: I-15 Closure

As of 1:06 PM, hazardous driving conditions have forced the closure of Interstate 15 from Idaho Falls to State Highway 33 due to high winds and low visibility. The closure started at 1:06 PM and affects all lanes of traffic.

Local News 8 is tracking the wind’s impact across the region. Follow this story for continuous updates as the situation develops.

