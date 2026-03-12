Skip to Content
IDOC searching for 57-year-old who allegedly fled supervised parole

Michael Poole
IDOC
Michael Poole
By
Published 4:17 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for a convicted felon who failed to report to his parole officer earlier this month.

57-year-old Michael Poole was last seen on March 12, 2026, during a routine check-in with his parole officer. Authorities say he failed to show up for his next scheduled appointment on March 1.

Poole is 6’ 1” tall, weighs approximately 225 pounds, has gray hair, and was last seen wearing a brace on his left foot. 

Poole is currently under supervision for a Grand Theft conviction out of Ada County and was scheduled to remain under supervision until the completion of his sentence on June 28, 2026.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact local law enforcement.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

