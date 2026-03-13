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ITD issues St. Patrick’s Day warning: “Buzzed driving is drunk driving”

Vecteezy
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Published 10:45 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As Idahoans gear up for St. Patrick’s Day 2026 celebrations this weekend through Tuesday, March 17, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has a sobering reminder: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.

While the holiday is known for green beer and parades, the statistics are anything but celebratory. Between 2019 and 2023, nearly 38% of all St. Patrick’s Day traffic fatalities involved drunk drivers. In 2023 alone, 63 people died in alcohol-related crashes during the holiday—over two-thirds of those cases involved drivers with a blood alcohol concentration of .15 or higher.

As Idahoans head out to St. Patrick's Day 2026 celebrations this weekend and into Tuesday, March 17, the Idaho Transportation Department urges drivers to plan for a safe ride home.

“Embracing traditions is one thing; getting behind the wheel while impaired is a deadly choice,” says Josephine Middleton, Highway Safety Manager. “We see the devastation these crashes leave behind in Idaho communities every year. Drinking and driving is never an option.”

ITD and local law enforcement are urging everyone to celebrate the holiday safely, planning for a safe ride home. Before the first drink is poured, ensure you have:

  • A Designated Driver: Someone who stays 100% sober.
  • A Digital Lifeline: Pre-load your rideshare apps or save a local taxi number.

ITD also encourages Idahoans to report suspected impaired drivers to local law enforcement. For more information, click HERE.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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