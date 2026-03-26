Skip to Content
News

Cooler conditions on Thursday as breezes gradually calm

By
New
Published 4:29 AM

A dip in temperatures today will bring us the coldest day of spring so far, with a minor cold front pushing through Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming this Thursday. Still experiencing early morning breezes across much of the region, but a dry weather pattern will carry over into today's forecast, still making for ample opportunity to get outdoors.

Some high clouds are passing over the region in the early morning hours, typically associated with the cold front moving through. Skies will begin to clear up by this afternoon. A slight chance of rain could occur between Victor and the Island Park area this afternoon, with moisture moving to the North and east of us. High temperatures today are expected to be in the 50s around Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming. Highest wind gusts are generally expected to be 25-35 mph, breezing through this morning behind the cold front. Hanging onto some stronger winds across the Magic Valley this afternoon, but the wind advisory from yesterday has been lifted. Mostly freezing for our lows this evening, with many places dipping back into the 20s.

Highs for Friday will remain in the upper 50s, some places working back into the 60s. A gradual warmup into the weekend is expected throughout the region, so we could see numbers returning to the 70s by Sunday. Chances of precipitation remain slim. Wind gusts will decrease, sitting in the teens for the weekend outlook.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Danielle Mullenix

Danielle is a reporter,producer, and temporary weekend weather anchor for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.