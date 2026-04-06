EIRMC honors donors during National Donate Life Month with flag-raising ceremony

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - April marks National Donate Life Month, a time dedicated to honoring organ, eye, and tissue donors, celebrating lives saved, and encouraging others to register as donors.

Located outside the Main Entrance at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) in Idaho Falls

In Idaho Falls, the Yes Idaho Donate Life Coalition partnered with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) to raise awareness and inspire community members to consider giving the gift of life.

As part of the month’s events, a Donate Life flag-raising ceremony was held on Friday, April 3rd at EIRMC. The ceremony honored donors and recipients and recognized the life-saving impact of organ, eye, and tissue donation.

A highlight of the event was a powerful story shared by a donor family from Indiana. They spoke about their daughter, Jordyn Wilson, an 18-year-old BYU-Idaho student who passed away in December 2021, just days before her wedding.

Through organ donation, Jordyn saved the lives of three fathers, offering hope and healing in the midst of profound loss. Her family has since traveled to share her story and encourage others to register as donors.

During their visit, Jordyn’s parents also expressed gratitude for the care they received at EIRMC. They reflected on the compassion shown by hospital staff, including an ICU nurse they remembered as “Nurse Bruce,” whose kindness left a lasting impression. The family said returning to Idaho Falls gave them a meaningful opportunity to reconnect with caregivers and thank those who helped honor Jordyn’s legacy.

According to national data, more than 100,000 people in the United States are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. One donor can save up to eight lives and improve the lives of more than 75 others through tissue donation.

Local leaders also showed their support during the event. Idaho Falls Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw was on hand to read a proclamation officially recognizing April as Donate Life Month in Idaho Falls.

“There are so many families that benefit from the donation of organs, it's not just a single person - it affects multiple people," Burtenshaw said. "I think that being able to know that is a respectful procedure and it's done in love is such a moment of tenderness."

Organizers say community awareness plays a critical role in increasing donor registration. In Idaho last year, 55% of people renewing or obtaining a driver’s license chose to register as organ donors. That generosity led to 73 organ donors, saving approximately 292 lives.

"Donations have come a long way in the last few decades," Leslie Anderson, hospital services specialist at Donor Connect, said. "And it's just getting better and better."

In addition, 351 cornea donors helped restore vision to about 702 people, while 191 tissue donors improved the lives of more than 14,000 individuals through skin, tendon, and bone donations.

“A lot of transplant folks, no matter what the organ is, are living long lives," Alex McDonald, the development coordinator of Envision Sight, said. "Talk to your families, say yes on your license, and if something should ever happen to you, know your life's going to live on - your legacy is going to live on through others."

Local organ donor-recipient Tina Watson attended the event and expressed her gratitude to her donors, who saved her life over 27 years ago.

"I'm so grateful for my donor and the sacrifice that her family made to give that gift of life to me," Watson said. "There are no words that I could ever express that could fully explain the gratitude I feel. Organ donation is the second most selfless gift that anyone can give. It changes people's lives."

Registering as a donor can be done online at yesidaho.org or through the DMV when obtaining or renewing a driver’s license. You can also visit Donor Connect's website here to find a regional branch located near you.

Organizers encourage Idahoans to take time during National Donate Life Month to honor donors, support donor families, and consider giving the gift of life.