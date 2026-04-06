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Investigation continues following deadly Power County Shooting; Two survivors in stable condition

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today at 5:33 PM
Published 4:49 PM

POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Both surviving victims of the deadly shooting in Power County on Friday are now in stable condition, Bannock County authorities confirmed over the weekend. One victim has already been released from the hospital as the investigation continues.

What We Know

The incident began around 2:40 p.m. Friday when deputies responded to reports of gunfire in northern Power County. As they arrived, the officers discovered a grim scene. Two people were dead at the scene, and a third person was injured. The surviving victim was treated at the scene and rushed by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

While securing the perimeter, investigators heard additional shots fired nearby. A fourth victim—a bystander in a boat—was struck by gunfire as the suspect attempted to escape police. Emergency responders stabilized the man at the scene, and he was airlifted to the Portneuf Medical Center for further treatment. Bannock County Public Information Officer Emma Iannacone confirmed Saturday that he has since been released.

As the search continued, deputies located an unnamed suspect hiding near the Portneuf River. As they tried to negotiate, the suspect brandished a firearm. Officers responded with deadly force, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Next Steps in the Investigation

The Idaho Falls Police Department will lead the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The names of the deceased victims and the shooter have not been released at this time pending notification of the next of kin. Local News 8 is in contact with the Bannock County Sheriff's and Coroner's offices and will provide updates as more information is released.

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