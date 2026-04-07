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42 volunteers raise the roof at new Baker Country Market after devastating fire

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today at 5:57 PM
Published 5:32 PM

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — A Lemhi County landmark is making a comeback after a devastating fire two months ago.

The Baker County Market seems to have popped up almost overnight, with the help of the surrounding community.

Yesterday, 42 volunteers put on trusses and most of the roof in a matter of hours. A family friend of the business owners says the trusses were up and the roof was on by 4:30 p.m.

The structure is ready for siding and shingles that should arrive in a couple of weeks.

Store owner Paul Miller says he is hoping the new Country Market will open in July. In the meantime, a new 7,000-square-foot greenhouse opens this weekend, and the business is still selling storage sheds alongside lawn and garden furniture.

While there will be over 1700 hanging flower baskets in the greenhouse ready for purchase, Paul says you don't have to buy anything; you can just stop by and say hello.

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Stephanie Lucas

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