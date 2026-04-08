Idaho patrol agencies increasing presence for Distracted Driving Mobilization Week

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - Drivers across Idaho can expect to see more law enforcement on the roads over the next few days as deputies increase patrols for Distracted Driving Enforcement Week.

The enforcement campaign will run over the next week, with deputies focusing specifically on distracted driving violations. Officials say drivers caught using their phones while driving are likely to be cited.

The effort reinforces Idaho Hands-Free Law, which prohibits drivers from holding or using a handheld cell phone while operating a vehicle—even when stopped at a red light or stop sign.

Under this law, drivers are not allowed to:

Use a device in any way that requires the use of their hands.

Hold a phone to talk

Text, email, or browse

Hands-free options are still permitted, including Bluetooth, headsets, voice commands, and GPS use if the device is properly mounted or voice-operated.

Penalties for violating the law can quickly increase. A first offense carries a $75 fine, a second offense rises to $150, and a third violation within three years can result in a $300 fine and a possible 90-day driver’s license suspension.

Law enforcement officials say distracted driving continues to be a major contributor to crashes. With more drivers on the road during the spring months, they stress the importance of staying focused behind the wheel. Even without snow and ice, construction zones and heavy traffic can create dangerous conditions if drivers aren’t paying attention.

Deputies say the goal of the increased enforcement is not just to issue citations, but to prevent crashes and keep everyone on the road safe.

Their message to drivers is simple: put the phone down—it can wait.

To stay up to date on our law enforcement and road conditions, visit the Idaho 511 website here.