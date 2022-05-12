Potatoes exported to Mexico for first time in 25 years

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Fresh potatoes are once again being allowed to be exported to Mexico from the United States.

For more than 25 years, US potatoes have been limited to a roughly 16-mile zone along the border.

An agreement was reached between the two countries late last year to expand it to all of Mexico.

The first fresh potato shipment crossed the border Wednesday.

According to US Senators for Idaho Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, the shipment was Idaho potatoes.

The National Potato Council estimates full market potential could reach $250 million a year.