Idaho Supreme Court consolidates redistricting map lawsuits

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two lawsuits filed against Idaho’s redistricting commission over a new map redrawing the state’s 35 legislative districts have been consolidated into one lawsuit. The Idaho Supreme Court in an order dated Tuesday said it granted the commission’s request to combine the lawsuits. The two lawsuits each argue that the map is unconstitutional because it splits up more counties than necessary. Ada County Commissioners filed their lawsuit last week, and former lawmaker Brandon Durst filed his the week before. The six-person redistricting commission earlier this month approved the map redrawing Idaho’s 35 legislative districts from which voters will select the state’s 105 lawmakers over the next 10 years.