Idaho Power faces $1 million fine after reporting violations

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho environmental officials are proposing a $1 million fine as part of a settlement agreement with Idaho Power involving pollution permits at 15 of the public utility’s hydroelectric facilities in southern Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced the proposed agreement on Thursday and is seeking public comments. The utility had permits from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for all the facilities for decades until the federal agency determined they weren’t needed in the 1990s. Idaho Power in January contacted Idaho officials after determining policy changes might again require permits. Idaho Power says it self-reported because it wants to be proactive in protecting the environment.