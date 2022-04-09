2nd defendant pleads guilty in 2018 hate crime in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — A second defendant has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime and making false statements in connection with a 2018 racially-motivated assault in the Seattle area. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown says 45-year-old Jason DeSimas of Tacoma, Washington, is one of four men from across the Pacific Northwest being prosecuted for punching and kicking a Black man at a bar in Lynnwood, Washington. U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones scheduled sentencing for July 8. Daniel Delbert Dorson of Corvallis, Oregon, has already pleaded guilty in the case and is awaiting sentencing. Jason Stanley, of Boise, Idaho, and Randy Smith, of Eugene, Oregon, are in custody awaiting trial.