Greece announces new restrictions for those not vaccinated

AP National Business

By ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s health minister has announced plans to impose new testing requirements and attendance restrictions on people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. The measures will be in effect from Sept. 13 until March 31. They include requiring weekly or twice-weekly testing for unvaccinated workers and allowing access to certain indoor venues only to those vaccinated or who have a certificate verifying they have recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months. All private and public sector workers without a certificate proving vaccination or recent recovery from COVID-19 will have to undergo one rapid test per week.