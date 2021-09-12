Manchin favors trimming Biden budget plan by more than half

AP National Business

By HOPE YEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic senator vital to the fate of President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan for social and environmental spending says he won’t support even half that amount or the ambitious timetable envisioned for passing it. The stand by Sen. Joe Manchin is described as unacceptable by the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, who’s helping craft the measure. But Democrats have no votes to spare if they want to enact Biden’s massive “Build Back Better” agenda. With congressional committees working toward the target of Wednesday set by party leaders to have the bill drafted, Manchin is making clear his view that there was “no way” Congress would meet the late September goal from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for passage.