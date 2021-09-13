Britain ends contract with French startup for vaccines

AP National Business

By DANICA KIRKA and ELAINE GANLEY

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has canceled an agreement to buy at least 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the French pharmaceutical startup Valneva after alleging that the company breached its contract obligations. Valneva shares plummeted on the news from Britain, the only country that had made a firm commitment to buy the company’s vaccine. The stock was down 30% at 13.97 euros in midday trading in Europe, after falling as low as 11 euros. Britain was an early backer of the Valneva project, agreeing to invest millions of pounds in a production facility in Scotland as part of deal announced last September.