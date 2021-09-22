Lithuanian agency warns against use of Chinese-made phones

AP National Business

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanian cybersecurity authorities are urging the country’s governmental agencies to abandon the use of Chinese-made smartphones, Lithuania’s National Cyber Security Center said it found four major cybersecurity risks for devices made by Huawei and Xiaomi. The center said in a report the center released Tuesday that it also identified potential censorship problems with Xiaomi phones, which contain a content-filtering feature for 449 keywords or groups of keywords. The phrases include “Free Tibet,” “Democratic Movement” and “Long Live Taiwan Independence.” The content-filtering feature was disabled and no censorship was performed on the phones the Lithuanian center inspected. A Huawei spokesperson in Lithuania denied the allegations. Xiaomi declined to comment.