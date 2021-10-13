‘Radicalized’ veteran gets time served for anti-police bombs

AP National Business

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado Army veteran who pleaded guilty after the FBI found four pipe bombs in his home last year has been sentenced to time served but will be supervised for three years by authorities. U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello sentenced Bradley Bunn on Wednesday, granting his lawyer’s request to show leniency because of his military service and the way his resulting mental health problems contributed to the crime. Bunn will not be allowed to have any contact with anti-government groups during his supervised release. He had visited online sites associated with such groups before his arrest, and his lawyer acknowledged he had become radicalized.