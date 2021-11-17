Boston museum workers on 1-day strike over pay, COVID safety

BOSTON (AP) — Pandemic-weary workers at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts are holding a one-day strike over stalled contract negotiations with management. Members of the Museum of Fine Arts Union picketed outside the museum Wednesday. The union has said workers are concerned about pay, safety, workplace diversity and job growth. The union represents public-facing staff, library workers, educators, curators, conservators, and administrative and professional workers. The museum says it remains committed to bargaining in good faith and remained open during the one-day strike. The union action comes as unionized workers are also striking in other parts of the country.